New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States later this month, news agency ANI reported. However, no official information regarding the visit has been shared by the government, but as per ANI, preparations for PM Modi's visit are underway. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the US after Joe Biden took charge as the President of the country in January.

According to an ANI, quoting a source familiar with the development, the schedule for PM Modi's visit is yet to be finalised and is at a premature stage. As per the tentative plan, the expected dates for PM Modi's visit to the US that are being worked out are September 23-24. PM Modi last visited the US in 2019, during which, he and then President Donald Trump addressed a huge diaspora event in Houston.

First PM Modi will visit the US capital, Washington, after which, he will visit New York to attend the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly session. India is a non-permanent member of the UN security council and its month-long presidency has just ended. Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis following the Taliban takeover, will be the key topic at the UNGA this time.

There is no official confirmation of the visit so far, however, if it materialises, it will be PM Modi's first physical overseas visit and a first in-person meeting with US president Joe Biden. This would be his first official visit to the US since President Joe Biden took office in January this year. PM Modi and Biden have met virtually at various multilateral meetings like the Quad and G7 meetings.

In Washington, foreign secretary Shringla indicated that there is a possibility of a Quad meet. "I mean, look, I can't comment on that, but the fact of the matter is that if there is a summit, Prime Minister has already said that he would, he would be happy to attend that summit. I think other leaders have also said that they will be ready so it all it's all a question of, you know, getting the leaders together and going ahead," he said.

"If the leaders come in they would come because of this (Quad) meeting, as you know the UNGA is this time is a truncated version, it's a hybrid version. Very few heads of state and government will actually attend it. So, attending that meeting in person is not a great priority. But then again, I mean, it's a fluid situation so let's see how that goes," he added.

Notably, Foreign Secretary Shringla, who is in Washington, has held discussions with several seniors officials of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held series of telephonic conversations with his counterpart Blinken.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan