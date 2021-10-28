New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. As per, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Addressing a special briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary informed that this summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister, adding that last year's summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

During his Rome visit, it is likely that, “PM Narendra Modi will be calling on Pope Francis at the Vatican. It is still to be finalised whether it will be one to one or delegation-level meeting. Normally, there are some delegation members in such meetings,” added Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the special briefing.

For the unversed, The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Modi, after the G20 Summit, is expected to attend the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 in Glasgow. In the Summit he is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan.

The G20 is a global forum whose members account for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent population. The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

