PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Meghalaya, Tripura Tomorrow; To Inaugurate Developmental Projects | Details

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the poll-bound states of Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundationstone of projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The assembly polls in the northeastern states are scheduled to be held in February 2023, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the ruling party in Tripura, is working hard for the elections.

During his visit, PM Modi will be taking part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the North East Council (NEC) and will be addressing rallies and chairing meetings.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Shillong at 9.30 am and begin his tour by inaugurating the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Umsawli campus.

According to the statement by the PMO, the PM will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at 10:30 am at the State Convention Centre. At around 11:30 a.m., PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects at a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala, where, at a public function at around 2:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects.

PM Modi will lay the groundwork for multiple projects worth more than Rs 2450 in Shillong at a public ceremony.He will also dedicate 4G mobile towers to the region in an effort to boost telecom connectivity in the region. More than 320 of them have been completed, and 890 are under construction.

"He will inaugurate Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states viz. Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh," the statement by the PMO read.

He will also lay the foundation stone for six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura to increase connectivity to the border areas and make the commute easier in the Northeast.

In Tripura, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for various key initiatives worth over Rs 4350 crore.

In a significant focus on ensuring a house for all, PM Modi will launch the "Grih Pravesh" programme for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—Rural in Agartala. It will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries and has been developed at a cost of Rs 3400 crore.

"With a focus on improving road connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city", the statement further reads, and added, "He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km in length under the PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km."