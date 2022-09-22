PM Modi To Visit Japan On September 27 To Attend State Funeral Of Former PM Shinzo Abe

India's foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Japan on Tuesday (September 27) to attend the state funeral of the country's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.



The former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, one of the most powerful figures in Japan, was assassinated during a campaign in the city of Nara. The longest-serving prime minister in the country was the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe a couple of months ago in Gujarat. He said that the people of Gujarat fondly remember Abe's visit to the state. The efforts to bring Japan and India closer that were made by Abe are now being carried on by the incumbent Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.



Abe and India



PM Shinzo Abe has been a close friend of India throughout his tenure as Prime Minister of Japan. This can also be said because of his frequent visits to India. India's ties with Japan became stronger during Abe's tenure as Prime Minister of Japan.



During his tenure as Prime Minister in 2006-07, Abe visited India and addressed parliament. During his second term, Abe visited India thrice—in January 2014, and then twice in 2015 and 2017. His visits speak a lot about his relationship with India and Prime Minister Modi.



During his visit in 2015, PM Modi flew to Varanasi to show him glimpses of Indian culture and attended the sunset Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.