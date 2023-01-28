PM Modi To Visit Important Gujjar Area In Rajasthan Today, Third Visit To Poll-Bound State In 4 Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity of the state, PMO in a statement said.

In Rajasthan, the PM will address the ceremony commemorating the 1111th ‘Avataran Mahotsav’ of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara on 28th January at around 11.30 am. According to PMO, the programme will be held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara.

This celebration comes ahead of the Rajasthan elections 2023, however, it is asserted that this rally is not political in nature but will provide an added advantage to BJP.

PM Modi visited Mangadh Dham in Banswara district to pay tribute to tribal leader Govind Guru in November last year and in October, he visited the Sirohi district for a public meeting.

For the unversed, the Gujjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan. They are about 9 per cent to 12 per cent of the population in the state and they are significant in 40 to 50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan.

"The community is disappointed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who is a Gurjar, was not made the chief minister and its advantage would go to the BJP and the PM’s rally would have a major impact,” Indian Express reported citing a BJP source.

Meanwhile, the PM will also address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday at around 5:45 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office informed.

This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.