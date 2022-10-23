PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya On Diwali Eve, Perform Puja At Ram Temple, Attend Deepotsav

PM Modi on eve of Diwali 2022 will visit Ayodhya on Sunday, October 23rd and the city has already rolled out a red carpet for him to attend events at the Deepotsav Mahotsav.

On Diwali eve today, the Prime Minister will witness a laser show in Ayodhya after paying obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He will also lead an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He'll perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram.

As per PMO, PM Modi will witness aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

"All preparations have been made for a special puja ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi on Prime Minister's visit," said Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Ayodhya for the Prime Minister's visit.

The Prime Minister will also attend the event at Ram Katha Park where the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita will take place. He will, thereafter, light the first earthen lamp at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat. Around 15 lakh diyas have been laid at Ram Ki Paidi and 37 other ghats.

The Prime Minister will also attend Saryu aarti. A laser show portraying several scenes of the Ramayan will be presented before Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Adityanath at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on Sunday.

The Ayodhya administration has decided to present eight laser shows, each of 25 minutes, for local people after Modi leaves Ayodhya. These will start at 9 p.m. and continue till 1 a.m. The shows will be presented on Diwali on October 24 as well. This will be Modi's second visit to Ayodhya as Prime Minister. He presided over 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Also, the Ayodhya administration will try to set a new Guinness World Record by lighting 15 lakh diyas at these ghats the sixth edition of Deepotsav. Another three lakh diyas will be lit at important intersections and spots.

The Ayodhya administration set a world record by lighting 9,41,551 diyas at Deepotsav last year. But this record was broken on Mahashivratri on the banks of the Shipra at Ujjain by lighting 11,71,78 diyas.