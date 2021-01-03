In what would mark as an important milestone towards the creation of 'One Nation One Gas Grip', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline on January 5 via video conferencing.

Built by GAIL (India) Ltd, the 450 kilometre-long pipeline has transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day and will carry natural gas from the Liquefied National Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts, according to a statement from Prime Minister's office.

The project has been built at a cost of around Rs 3000 crores and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment.

"Laying of the pipeline was an engineering challenge as the route of the pipeline necessitated it to cross water bodies at more than 100 locations. This was done through a special technique called Horizontal Directional Drilling method," the statement read.

The pipeline will supply environment friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply Natural Gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution, the PMO said.

Chief Ministers and Governors of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present during the inauguration of the natural gas pipeline.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja