PM Modi To Unveil 28-ft Tall Granite Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will unveil the grand 28ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital today, on September 8, 2022.

The statue will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

As per an official statement, the grand statue of Netaji being unveiled has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT. After 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavour, the granite monolith was chiseled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.

"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him," said the statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A special 10-minute drone show on Netaji's life would also be projected at India Gate at 08.00 PM on September 9, 10, and 11. The cultural festival and the drone show would be open to the public with free entry.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's arrival at the canopy for the unveiling of the statue of Netaji will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda. Additionally, the unveiling of the statue will go along with the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa, the traditional INA song, informed the statement.

In order to demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the Kartvya Path, said the statement.

"A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step Amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music by Nashik Dhol Pathik Tasha and Drums. Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the 1st Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. SuhasVashi along with a team of singers and musicians. Ashish Keskar will be the music director for the presentation," the statement added.

The festival at the Kartvya path would begin on Thursday at 8:45 PM.

