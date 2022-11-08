PM Modi To Unveil 108-feet Kempegowda Statue, Preparations Begin In Bengaluru

PM Modi will unveil Kempe Gowda's statue. He was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara empire. (Image: ANI)

Preparations have begun with zeal in Bengaluru for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit later this month, when he will unveil the 108-feet giant bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahali on November 11. Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru city.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited Bengaluru airport premises site where the statue has been installed to take stock of the preparations.

While addressing the media, the health minister said, "Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the Statue of Prosperity in 2019 after BJP came to power in the state. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also pursued this after assuming office and ensured that this historical monument is established. I would like to thank both of them.”

Kempe Gowda was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara empire. Bengaluru which is a capital city of Karnataka was built by Kempe Gowda in 1537. He also erected many Kannada inscriptions in the region. He is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. Thus his statue named the Statue of Prosperity.

While on his visit to Karnataka on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at the Kempegowda international airport.

The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bengaluru is huge.

PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from South Bangalore City (SBC) railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state.

During his visit on November 11, PM Modi will also address a public rally. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai along with ministers and prominent BJP leaders will also participate in programmes.