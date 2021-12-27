New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first day of upcoming 2022 New Year is set to bring the bonanza of the third installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Over 12 Crore farmers will reportedly receive the installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in their respective bank accounts. The states and union territories have been informed about the New Year event in which Prime Minister will push the button to send out the Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers.

This will be the first time since the repeal of three contentious farm laws when Prime Minister may directly address the farmers.

So far a total of nine installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have been sent by the Modi government into the bank accounts of the farmers. On January 1, 2022 the government will reportedly send out the tenth installment of the Rs 2000 Samman Nidhi.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s tenth installment will be significant in the wake of the expenses meted out by the farmers during Rabi crop season.

In the current financial year, the first installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was sent out in April 2021 at the peak of second wave of COVID-19 into the bank accounts of 11.16 Crore farmers. The second installment was sent out in August, 2021 into the bank accounts of 11.11 Crore farmers. This will be the third and last installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the current finance year.

So far, 12.31 Crore farmers have been registered in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

At the same time, the government is also reportedly scrutinising the records of previous beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. The supposed beneficiaries must ensure that their Aadhaar number is linked with the bank account registered for Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma