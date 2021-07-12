India on Monday reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4.50 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over a possible third COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a crucial with chief ministers of all northeast states on Tuesday at around 11 am to discuss the coronavirus situation there, reported news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with chief ministers ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In his last meeting with CMs, PM Modi discussed the O2 crisis and directed officials to ramp up the production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

Meanwhile, the northeast has been witnessing a deadly spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. Last week, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the northeast and asked states to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour.

The state "were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district and city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed. For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, State and UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner," said a Home Ministry statement.

Centre rushes teams to states reporting surge in COVID cases

Meanwhile, the Centre has sent its teams to states where COVID-19 cases are rising, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Pawar said Centre has asked the state states to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour is followed, adding that it will take more measures to contain COVID-19.

"Central government's team is working on the ground. We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from State governments regularly," she told ANI.

India on Monday reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4.50 lakh. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases, it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma