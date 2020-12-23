Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against three agri-marketing legislations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on December 25 via video conferencing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against three agri-marketing legislations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on December 25 via video conferencing. Over nine crore beneficiary farmer families will receive Rs 18,000 crore under the seventh instalment of the scheme.

PM Modi will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event scheduled to begin at 12 pm on December 25, PMO said in a statement.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion," the statement read.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The next instalment will be released at a time when thousands of farmers are protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders against agri-marketing legislation passed by the parliament in September. Agriculture Minister Tomar said on Tuesday he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja