PM Modi To Meet Top CEOs During First-Ever Global Energy Meet In Bengaluru On February 7

First Global Energy Meet will be held in Bengaluru on February 7. PM Modi is expected to announce some big initiatives besides meeting top CEOs of energy companies. One of the initiatives to be announced is 20% blending of ethanol in fuel.

By Nikhil Singh
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 04:00 PM IST
Minute Read
PM Modi To Meet Top CEOs During First-Ever Global Energy Meet In Bengaluru On February 7
PM Modi is expected to launch several big initiatives during the Global Energy Meet in Bengaluru on February 7. (Image Credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day India Energy Week beginning this Monday in Bengaluru.

According to sources the prime minister will also attend a plenary meeting and hold a round table meeting with CEOs.

Also Watch:

The event is estimated to have more than 650 exhibitors and will see participation from 34 ministers from across countries.

This would be the first time, India is organising such a grand event, with record numbers of chief executive officers from the top energy companies set to participate in the big event in the country, sources said.

At India Energy Week, PM would unveil big energy initiatives including an acceleration of ethanol blending in petrol to 20 per cent under the initiative called E20 by 2025, which is expected to reduce vehicular emission as well as reduce the country's import dependency on fuels.

Also Read
Akhilesh Yadav's Convoy Meets With Major Accident In UP's Hardoi; Six..
Akhilesh Yadav's Convoy Meets With Major Accident In UP's Hardoi; Six..

India has increased the ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.17 per cent in 2022 and also advanced its target to achieve 20 per cent from earlier 2030 to now 2025-26.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through imports, and diversifying indigenous sources is seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on imported fuel.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.