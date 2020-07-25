In his meeting, the Prime Minister will likely discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the current situation in the state as the country heads towards the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or the “unlock 3.0”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a meeting with chief ministers of the states and representatives of the union territories (UTs) on July 27 to discuss the coronavirus crisis and unlock 3.0, said media reports.

According to reports by News18 and Times Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also take a part in the meeting that will be held virtually.

PM Modi has held several meetings with the chief ministers and representatives of the states and union territories (UTs) since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India. He had last met the CMs on June 16 and 17, reviewing the coronavirus pandemic in India.

In his meeting with the chief ministers, the Prime Minister had stressed on the importance of lives and livelihood and said that decisions “need to be taken keeping in view both current needs and future requirements”.

"2 weeks have passed since Unlock 1.0, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy," PM Modi had said in his meeting.

Coronavirus Pandemic in India:

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2, has affected over 13 lakh while more than 31,000 have succumbed to the deadly disease in India so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Centre on Friday also noted that India has one of the world's lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates, underlining that the recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in the country is 63.53 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.3 per cent.

"At 864 cases per million and less than 21 deaths per million of our population, India has one of the world's lowest infection and death rates," news agency PTI quoted Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as saying.

