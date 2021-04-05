Coronavirus India News: PM Modi has held several meetings with all chief ministers and representatives of states and UTs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with all the chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on April 8 to discuss the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country and issues related to the vaccination drive, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with all chief ministers and representatives of states and UTs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, PM Modi had held a crucial meet with top health officials and stressed on the need of testing, tracing and tracking to break the chain of the pandemic.

During the meeting, PM Modi had also blamed laxity shown by people behind the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and urged all state and UT officials to take necessary steps to ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed in India.

India reports over 1 lakh new cases in a day for first time

India on Monday reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. On September 17, 2020, India had reported 97,894 fresh infections which was the biggest spike till date. The death toll also increased to 1.65 lakh with 478 daily new fatalities.

Last year, it took 76 days for the single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India to reach the then peak of 97,894 from 20,000. However, this time the daily rise in cases have galloped at a much faster pace taking just 25 days (March 10 to April 4) to cross the grim milestone of one-lakh infections.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent.



The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma