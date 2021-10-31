New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following his return to India after participating in the G-20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on November 3 at 12 noon with districts magistrates (DMs) of more than 40 states and union territories (UTs) having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, said his office.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will also see the participation of the chief ministers of those states and UTs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also attend the meeting.

"Meeting will include dist with below 50 per cent coverage of 1st dose and low coverage of 2nd dose of Covid vaccine. PM will interact with DMs of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states with having low vaccination coverage," said the PMO.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also charied a similar meeting health ministers of different states and UTs. The meeting focussed on ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Almost 62 lakh (61,99,429) vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm and this number is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma