New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states over the COVID-19 situation on Thursday (January 13) amid the surge in cases of the virus after the emergence of its Omicron variant. PM Modi will chair the meeting at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

This is the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all states this year. Last year, PM Modi held several such meetings with the heads of the states to discuss the situation of Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, NITI Aayog (Health) member, Dr VK Paul, also cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly. He advised people to wear masks and get vaccinated to stay safe and control the spread.

"Omicron is not common cold, it's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's #MaskUp and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination critical pillar of our COVID response," said Dr Paul.

Meanwhile, reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started. Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

India on Wednesday reported 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries and 442 deaths in 24 hours. The tally for active cases in the country reached 9,55,319, daily positivity rate 11.05 per cent, and confirmed cases of Omicron stood at 4,868. The total number of fresh COVID cases was up by 26,657 (15.8 per cent) on Wednesday. India had reported 1,68,063 cases on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha