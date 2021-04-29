India Coronavirus News: This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meet on Friday at 11 am with the cabinet ministers to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting will also be attended by top government officials after from the cabinet ministers.

Government sources, quoted by news agency PTI, has said that the Prime Minister will also discuss the third phase of coronavirus vaccination that will begin across the country from May 2.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi reviews Army's preparedness, initiatives in COVID management

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Army chief General MM Naravane and discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID management.

In a statement, the Prime Minster's Office (PMO) said General Naravane informed PM Modi that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments.

He also briefed the Prime Minister that the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country, the PMO said.

It further informed that General MM Naravane apprised PM Modi that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible, adding that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them, the PMO said.

