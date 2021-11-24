New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion. The much-awaited project is being flagged off just weeks before the schedule of the UP Assembly elections is announced.

Modi had inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport on October 20. Another international airport is under construction in Ayodhya. The Jewar airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR after the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to officials, all preparations have been made for the November 25 event with a massive tent covering an area of over 12 lakh square feet has been constructed. The Prime Minister will also address a rally on this occasion. Over 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Apart from the grand tent and stage, a lounge for Prime Minister, a helipad, and asphalt roads to the venue have also been set up.

The airport will serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and the neighbouring areas. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year, and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The greenfield airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will initially have two runways and Zurich Airport International AG (concessionaire) emerged as the winning bidder for developing the aerodrome.

"Jewar airport (in Greater Noida) will help in the development of the nation. It will be Asia's biggest airport. It will also create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people," said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He further added, "There were only 2 airports in UP for last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be 10th airport to be built in UP in last 7 years. Soon we'll see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered."

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said the capital expenditure for the first phase of the project will be Rs 4,588 crore. The total cost will be Rs 8,914 crore, including Rs 4,326 crore to be spent by the Uttar Pradesh government towards Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) and land acquisition.

The total cost of the airport project is estimated at Rs 29,560 crore, Bansal said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

