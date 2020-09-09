The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores — the highest-ever in the sector — for its implementation during a 5-year period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), along with e-Gopala app and several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar on Thursday, the PMO announced on Wednesday.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores — the highest-ever in the sector — for its implementation during a 5-year period. It aims to enhance fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, and doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, as per a statement by the PMO.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Union Minister and MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will also be present on the occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also launch e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, such as semen and embryos; availability of quality breeding services, such as Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, and treatment; and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine or ethno veterinary medicine.

The PMMSY is designed to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare.

"While aiming to consolidate the achievements of Blue Revolution Scheme, PMMSY envisages many new interventions such as fishing vessel insurance, support for new/up-gradation of fishing vessels/boats, Bio-toilets, Aquaculture in saline/alkaline areas, Sagar Mitras, FFPOs/Cs, Nucleus Breeding Centres, Fisheries and Aquaculture start-ups, Incubators, Integrated Aqua parks, Integrated coastal fishing villages development, Aquatic Laboratories Network and Extension Services, Traceability, Certification and Accreditation, RAS, Biofloc & Cage Culture, E-Trading/Marketing, Fisheries Management Plans, etc," the statement read.

As of now, under PMMSY, the Department of Fisheries has approved Rs 1723 crores worth of proposals for 21 States/UTs in phase-I. Priority has been accorded for income generating activities under PMMSY.

In addition to these, the Prime Minister will announce the establishment of Fish Brood Bank at Sitamarhi, and of Aquatic Disease Referral Laboratory at Kishanganj, for which assistance has been provided under PMMSY. He will also inaugurate inaugurate Semen Station with state of the art facilities and IVF lab established at Animal Sciences University, Patna under Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja