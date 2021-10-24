New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Yojana on Monday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Apart from it, the prime minister will also inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and also lay foundation stones for various development projects worth more than 5,200 crore for Varanasi.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission. The objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas.

What benefits will Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana cater to the public?

- Under the PMASBY, critical care services will be made available in all the districts of the country with more than 5 lakh population, through Exclusive Critical Care Hospital Blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

- Under the scheme, people will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country. Integrated Public Health Labs will be set up in all the districts.

- A national Institution for One Health, four New National Institutes for Virology, a Regional Research Platform for WHO southeast Asia Region, nine Biosafety Level III laboratories, five New Regional National Centre for Disease Control will be set up.

- PMASBY targets to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in Metropolitan areas. Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs, said PMO.

- PMASBY also aims at the Operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry, for effectively detecting, investigating, preventing, and combating Public Health Emergencies and Disease Outbreaks.

- The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Other important Health programmes introduced by the Centre:

National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme

National Leprosy Eradication Programme

National Mental Health Programme

National Oral Health Care Programme

National Organ Transplant Programme

National Programme for Prevention and Control of Flourosis

National Programme on Health Care for Elderly

National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme

Other Health system strengthening programs:

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)

LaQshya’ programme (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative)

National Health Mission

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ADHM)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan