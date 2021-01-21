During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the first-hand experience of the beneficiaries after they received vaccine jab.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Almost a week after the start India's vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with the beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi, which he represents in the Lok Sabha, via video conferencing. During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the first-hand experience of the beneficiaries after they received vaccine jab.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," PM Modi tweeted today.

"This interaction would give first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow's interaction," he added.

Informing about the development, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the interaction will follow PM Modi's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 16), inaugurated the vaccination drive against the coronavirus in India. Dubbed as the world's largest inoculation drive, India's vaccination drive aims to inoculate around 3 crore health care workers and frontline warriors including doctors and police personnel in the first phase.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and the to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. In the second phase of the vaccination drive, another 27 crore people will be inoculated.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency PTI stated that elected representatives above 50 years of age are likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second round of the ongoing inoculation drive after over three crore healthcare and frontline workers are vaccinated in the first round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of his Cabinet ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, a majority of chief ministers and top-rung leaders of all political parties besides MPs and MLAs fall in this category.

