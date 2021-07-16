This came days after PM Modi interacted with the CMs of northeastern states to dicuss the COVID-19 situation there. During the discussion, PM Modi asserted that people thronging hill stations is a matter of concern.

New Delhi | Jaagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Chief Ministers of six states to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in these states. The Prime Minister held a video conferencing with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.

This came days after PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of northeastern states to dicuss the COVID-19 situation there. During the discussion, PM Modi asserted that people thronging hill stations without social distancing and face masks is a matter of concern. He also said that the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic and urged people not to compromise on COVID protocols to prevent a third wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, out of these six states, Kerala on Thursday reported the most number of new COVID-19 cases at 13,773. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 8,010 new cases and 170 deaths. The state has over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, while it has so far recorded 1,26,560 deaths.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 2,405 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases in the state to 29,950. It has reported 33,606 deaths so far. Karnataka reported 1,977 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its active cases to 32,383.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,526 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state's total active cases to 25,526. Odisha reported 2,070 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state reached 21,742.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Friday reported 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 40,026 recoveries and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active cases stood at 4,30,422. The country has so far administered over 35.15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, taking total vaccine coverage to 39.49 crores on Thursday, the ministry added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan