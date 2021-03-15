PM Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories to discuss the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive.

The meeting was necessitated as the country - which had been reporting around 10,000 cases daily earlier this year - recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days. India's COVID-19 tally tally has seen an upward surge with the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab accounting for 75 per cent new cases.

News agency PTI quoted official sources saying that the prime minister will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

PM Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

With over 30 million been already inoculated, the drive has now moved on to next round to cover people over 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years and having comorbidities.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated. As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20.

The meeting over the surge comes days after Union Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed the country was "in the end game of the COVID-19 pandemic". After the statement, Indian Medical Association had cautioned politicians and the government about invoking a "false sense of security".

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta