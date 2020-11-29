Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact, through video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after undertaking a three-city tour to review COVID-19 vaccine development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will now interact, through video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing the vaccine.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's office (PMO informed that the three teams Modi will interact with are from Genova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr. Reddy's.

Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 29, 2020

On Saturday, the Prime Minister had undertaken a three-city visit to review the vaccine development and manufacturing process for Covid being done by various pharma companies. As part of the tour, the PM first visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad where he learnt about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. The company has already completed the first phase of the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- ZyCoV-D -- and started the second phase trials in August.

Next he visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, which is developing India's first coronavirus vaccine candidate - Covaxin. Bharat Biotech is also conducting clinical trials of its vaccine candidate and good news is around the corner. From there, the prime minister proceeded to the Serum Institute of India or SII's Bio-Pharma Park in Pune. The SII has partnered with AstraZeneca and UK's Oxford University to manufacture one billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Speaking after meeting Prime Minister Modi, the SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the central government has hinted at purching around 300-400 million dozes of coronavirus by July 2021.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja