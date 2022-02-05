New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad today (February 05). The statue commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. During PM's visit, he will also start the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

"I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation," PM Modi said in a tweet today.

"At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the 'Statue of Equality.' This is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us," he added.

All you need to know about the Statue of Equality:

The Statue of Equality is a 216-feet tall structure and is dedicated to the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya was the one who promoted the idea of equality. A combination of five metals known as 'panchaloha' is used while making the statue. The 'panchaloha' consists of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

The Statue of Equality will be the tallest metallic statue in sitting position, in the world. The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi'. The floors of that building consist of a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram was the one who presented the concept of the statue. According to the details given by the PMO, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Apart from that, PM Modi will also pay a visit to the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

During the visit, PM Modi will also take part in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the ICRISAT. He will inaugurate two facilities there, the first facility will be ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection, and the second facility will be ICRISAT's Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. Both the facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

(With agency inputs)

