PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Projects Worth Crores In Karnataka And Maharashtra On Jan 19

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra on January 19, PMO said on Tuesday. In Karnataka, PM will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs. 10,800 crores and distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to about fifty thousand beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages.

In Maharashtra, Rs 38,800 crores worth of projects would be inaugurated and the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project and redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus would be laid.

PM In Karnataka:

In a bid of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in the Yadgiri district.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project, with a canal carrying a capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2000 crore.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2100 crore.

PM in Mumbai

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. In line with this, he will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. Prime Minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home

Prime Minister will start the road concretisation project for around 400 Km roads of in Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project will be done at a cost of over Rs. 1,800 crores. Further, Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana will also be started.