Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 will digitally inaugurate a revamped Vadnagar railway station, where Modi says he sold tea as a child. With the inauguration, Vadnagar will be connected with the rest of the country through the broad gauge Central Railways.

Vadnagar railway station, revamped under Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit, has been given a heritage look. At the same time, Prime Minister’s father’s tea stall has been kept and maintained at the same spot where it is reported to have existed decades ago.

The revamp project was first conceived in 2017, is one of the many components of the ₹100 Crore project to develop Vadnagar, Modhera and Patan as tourist destinations.

“Converting the stall into a tourist spot is part of a larger project of putting Modi’s birthplace, Vadnagar in Mehsana district on the world tourism map,” then Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma had said in a media briefing.

Why Vadnagar is significant?

Apart from being the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadnagar is an important historical centre having famous Sharmishta Lake and a step-well.

Archaeological Survey of India had discovered the remains of a Buddhist Monastery during an excavation. Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang also visited Vadnagar during his travel in India, a context raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw ancient relations between India and China after his state visit to China in 2017.

Addressing at an event in Vadnagar PM Modi had said, “When President of China Xi Jinping visited Gujarat, he told me, your birthplace has a special connection with my birthplace in China.”

“Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang stayed at Vadnagar during his India visit and when he returned to China, he stayed in Xian, the hometown of Jinping,” PM had added.

The Chinese traveller had reportedly found ten Buddhist monasteries in Vadnagar with less than 1,000 monks.

During his run up to Prime Minister’s Office, both in 2014 and 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his childhood’s experience of selling tea at Vadnagar Railway station on multiple occasions.

