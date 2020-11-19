RE-INVEST 2020 will provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy. The inaugural session will be attended by Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, UK and President COP-26; and the Minister fo Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST), on November 26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Thursday.

The virtual summit will provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy, said RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy. The inaugural session will be attended by Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, UK and President COP-26; and the Minister fo Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark

Singh said that the summit will send signals to the global renewable community about India's commitment to the development and scaling up of renewable energy to meet its energy requirements in a sustainable manner.

The expo will include a two-day virtual conference on renewable and future energy choices and an exhibition of manufactures, developers, investors, and innovators engaged in the clear energy sector. The event will provide an opportunity to various countries , states, business houses, and organisation to showcase their strategies, achievements and expectations.

"It would facilitate collaboration and cooperation with key stakeholders in India, which has emerged as one of the world's largest renewable energy markets today. Ministerial delegations from across the world, global industrial leaders, and large number of delegates and expected to participate in the event," the ministry said in a statement.

India's renewable energy capacity has increased by two and a half times, while solar energy capacity has increased 13 times, Singh informed. The share of non-fossil fuel energy sources in our power generation capacity has increased to 135 GW, or about 36 per cent of our total capacity. By 2022, the share is expected to further increase to over 220 GW.

The first and second edition of the summit were held in 2015 and 2018.

