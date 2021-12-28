Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand's Haldwani to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore on December 30, informed the PMO on Tuesday.

As per the release, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore, and they cover sectors ranging from cross irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation to drinking water supply among others.

The programme will witness the inauguration of 6 projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve the sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3400 crore, the PMO said.

As per PMO's official statement, PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at the cost of about Rs 5750 crore.

Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometres at a cost of more than Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about Rs 450 crores.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of about Rs 500 crores and Rs 450 crore respectively.

Further, to ensure a regular supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of water supply schemes for these two cities. The schemes will provide about 14500 connections in Haridwar and more than 2400 connections in Haldwani, benefitting about one lakh population of Haridwar and about 12000 population of Haldwani.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 5 MegaWatt capacity Suringad-II run of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited at Munsyari in Pithoragarh district built at a cost of about Rs 50 crore.

