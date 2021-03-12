PM Modi had earlier highlighted the importance of March 12 and said that it is a special day in India's glorious history, as on that day in 1930 the iconic Dandi march led by Mahatma Gandhi began against the British rule.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To mark 75 years of India's independence from British rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Prime Minister will also kick-off the freedom march or Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in the Navsari district.

"12th March is a special day in India’s glorious history. On that day in 1930, the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began. Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence," tweeted PM Modi.

Speaking about the event, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that the Padyatra will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati to Dandi and the 25-day long freedom march will end on April 5. He also said that he will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra, which will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi.

"The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days," Prahlad Singh Patel said.

The Government of India has decided to mark the 75 years of Independence with the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

"Every week, an event will be held. To ensure involvement of all citizens in this mahotsav, various programmes will be organised with the culture ministry in supporting role," Patel added. On March 12, 1930, the father of the Nation, Mahatama Gandhi began the Dandi March along with 81 people to break the law by the British empire imposing tax on salt.

State and Union Territory governments are also organising programs all over the country on Friday. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India) have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan