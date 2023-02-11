PM Modi To Inaugurate 1st Stretch Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway On Sunday; All About India's Longest Expressway

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first stretch of the highly anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, February 12 in Rajasthan. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the country’s longest expressway covering 1,386 kilometres which will connect the national capital with the financial capital, Mumbai. The prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5940 crore.

All You Need To Know About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway:

- With the inauguration of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the distance between New Delhi and Mumbai will be reduced by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and travel timing will be reduced to half from 24 to 12 hours as per the official release by the government.

- The 246 kilometres, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Expressway, which was constructed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to approximately 3.5 hours, as per the official release by the government.

- The operationalisation of this section will reduce travelling time which will provide a major boost to the economic development in the entire region.

- An eight-lane, access-controlled, greenfield expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will eventually expand to 12 lanes.

- The Expressway will pass through six states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It will further connect important towns like Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Vadodara and Surat.

- The Expressway will also have a catalytic impact on the growth trajectory of all the adjoining areas helping in the economic transformation of the country.

- 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports, 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), and connectivity to new, planned greenfield airports like Jewar Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport will also be served by the Expressway.

- Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said in a statement that the already completed Agra-Jaipur section of NH-11 intersects with the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway which is nearby to Dausa.

- The Expressway also facilitates a traffic management system and will also have water recharge points.