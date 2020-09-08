Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ to interact with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on 9 September 2020. T

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ to interact with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on 9 September. Launched on June 1 2020, the scheme aims to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID19, resume their livelihoods. The Prime Minister will be interacting with 3 beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from vending locations.

PM Narendra Modi will hold ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on 9th September 2020. Govt of India had launched PM SVANidhi scheme on 1st June 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by #COVID19, resume livelihood activities: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/pwXhEstYUJ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the program in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the program through video conferencing.

4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to Banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore.

The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone.

