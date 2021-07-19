The leaders would be given a presentation of the Centre's COVID handling and the vaccination policy would be discussed with them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with the floor leaders of all parties of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the vaccination drive started by the government.

According to sources as quoted by news agency ANI, PM Modi will hold the meeting at 11 am on July 20. The report further stated that the leaders would be given a presentation of the Centre's COVID handling and the vaccination policy would be discussed with them.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister, prior to the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, while addressing the media said that the vaccine is given in the 'baahu' (arm) and those who take it become 'Baahubali' and asserted that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' (strong) in the fight against coronavirus. PM Modi also said the inoculation programme in the country was moving forward at a fast pace.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arm), and those who take it become 'Baahubali'. The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated. More than 40 crore people have become Bahubali in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

This development came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament which witnessed massive uproar by the opposition leaders over a number of issues including the Pegasus report, farm laws, and the rising fuel prices across the country. The ruckus by the opposition leaders led to the adjournment of both the houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- without completion of any business.

As the prime minister started the introduction of the new ministers, the Opposition upped its sloganeering. Anguished over the Opposition's conduct, Modi said it seems Opposition members were not happy with the induction of such a large number of women, Dalit and scheduled tribe ministers in the union council. It was for the first time that such a negative mindset was on display in the House, Modi said and laid the list of new ministers on the table of the House.

