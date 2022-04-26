New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Delhi, Maharashtra, and other states on Tuesday with state governments mulling fresh restrictions. Delhi, one of the worst-hit states in India, reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, pushing its active caseload to 4,508 and 2,6169, according to the state health department.

Similarly, Maharashtra reported 153 new cases and four deaths, with Mumbai alone witnessing a single-day spike of 102 infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this was highest one-day spike in Mumbai since February 27 this year that pushed its tally to 10,59,433.

Mizoram also continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases and reported 102 new infections, pushing the tally to 2,26,988 (697 active cases). According to the state health department, Saitual district reported 45 cases, followed by Khawzawl district (28), and Serchhip district (26).

Similarly, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Puducherry reported 72, 19, 18, nine, nine, and three new COVID-19 cases respectively on Tuesday, as per the respective state health departments.

PM Modi to interact with CMs on Wednesday

As India continues to witness a minute spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states on Wednesday via video conferencing to discuss the current situation in the country. During the meeting, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation.

Earlier, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat had urged people to stay alert to the threat from COVID-19 and following appropriate norms during the upcoming festive season.

"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," he said.

"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," he added.

Over 86 pc adult population fully vaccinated now

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that more than 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now.

"Way to go! Over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated. Together, let's defeat COVID-19," tweeted Dr Mandaviya.

India had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use approval (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield of Serum Institute of India (SII).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma