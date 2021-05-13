India Coronavirus News: This will be the first such interaction that PM Modi will have with top district-level administrative officers on the COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meet with district magistrates of 100 districts with high caseloads of COVID-19 infections in two meetings on May 18 and 20 to discuss the situation.

In the first meeting on May 18, DMs of 46 districts from nine states will interact with the Prime Minister. While on May 20, DMs from 54 districts from 10 states will discuss the COVID-19 situation with him.

Government sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that the chief ministers of various states will also attend the two meetings on May 18 and 20.

This will be the first such interaction that the prime minister will have with top district-level administrative officers on the COVID-19 situation.

So far, he has held a number of meetings with chief ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first outbreak in 2020.

India has been witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases since mid-March. On Thursday, the country reported a single-day spike of 3.62 lakh new infections that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 2.37 crore and 37.10 lakh respectvely.

On the other hand, the recovery rate on Thursday improved to 83.26 per cent as 1.97 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. The toll, meanwhile, reached 2.58 lakh with 4,120 new deaths.

As per the Union Health Ministry, cases have been declining several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi. However, it has expressed concerns over the spike in 10 states that account for over 72 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry data, the number of districts with week-on week rise in Covid-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12.

