New Delhi | PTI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to the three chiefs of armed forces in Jhansi on November 19 in a major push to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" programme in the defence sector.

At the ceremony, the prime minister will formally give light combat aircraft designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief, and the DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.

The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles, the statement said, adding the deployment of Indian UAVs by armed forces is also a proof of the growing maturity of the Indian drone industry ecosystem.

The advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers and frigates.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400-crore project at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles.

He will launch the NCC Alumni Association with the objective to provide a formal platform to enable NCC alumni to reconnect with the organisation.

The association will further the aims of NCC and assist in nation-building.

"It will witness enrolling the prime minister, a former NCC cadet, as the first member of the association,” the statement said.

He will launch the national programme of simulation training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up these facilities for all the three wings of NCC.

He will also dedicate to the nation augmented reality powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial which will enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button.

