PM Modi To Flag-Off India's 4th Vande Bharat Train At Himachal Pardesh's Una Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, October 13th, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The express train will chug from Delhi to Amb-Andura Railway station in Una. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

As per the officials, this new Vande Bharat is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.

"It accelerates to 100 km/hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel," said the note.

Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. For the unversed, the very first Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2019. The centre will launch 400 new generations of Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency during the next 3 years, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Meanwhile, apart from flagging off the train from Una, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park — a pharma manufacturing hub — at Haroli in Una district, to be built at over ₹ 1,900 crores, the CM announced.

"It is expected to attract investment of around ₹ 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people," the government note said.

PM Modi will also "dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, to the nation". The foundation stone was laid by the PM in 2017. More than 500 students are currently studying at this IIIT.