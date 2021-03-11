‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate this landmark occasion with a lot of public participation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a 'padyatra' will be carried out from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi to mark the beginning of celebrations of India's 75 years of Independence. He said that 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' will be commenced from Sabarmati Ashram from Friday to mark 75 years of India's Independence. March 12 is the day when the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began was carried out 91 years ago.

"12th March is a special day in India’s glorious history. On that day in 1930, the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began. Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence," tweeted PM Modi.

"A Padyatra would be flagged-off from Sabarmati Ashram, which would cover the journey from Ahmedabad to Dandi. People from all sections of society will take part in the Padyatra," he added.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a number of key initiatives and digital programmes running for 75 weeks leading up to August 15, 2022 to mark the occasion.

As per reports, the prime minister may also address a gathering and give the nation a message on the role of Dandi Yatra in the country's Independence.

The march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi will be led by 81 people who will cover a distance of around 400 kilometre in 25 days. The closing ceremony in Dandi will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

