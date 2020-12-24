Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train service on the 37-kilometre-long Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro on December 28

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train service on the 37-kilometre-long Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro on December 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Thursday.

The Prime Miister will also launch fully-operational National Common Mobility Card for travel on Airport Express Line on the occasions, the DMRC added, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. It has interchanges with Yellow Line at Hauz Khas, Blue Line at Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, and the Violet Line at Kalkaji Mandir of the Delhi Metro network. The 37-kilometre-long line has 25 stations, out of which 10 are elevated and rest 15 are underground.

NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that enables the user to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping and withdraw money. Conceived by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India, the NCMC card is issuable as a pre-paid, debit or credit RuPay card from several partnered banks, including the State Bank of India.

Metro services were resumed in a graded manner from early September after a five-month-long hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The token sale has not yet been resumed and the public is advised to opt for cashless methods of transaction for recharge to contain the spread of the virus.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja