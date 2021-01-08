Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss the Coronavirus vaccine rollout with Chief Ministers of all states during a virtual meet at 4 pm on January 11

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

The Central government is set to kick off the mass inoculation drive following the regulators' approvals for emergency use authorisation to two vaccines: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield.

The Health Ministry conducted another round of COVID-19 vaccination dry run across the country on Friday to assess to readiness to launch world's largest inoculation against the novel pathogen. The first mock drill for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted in eight districts of four states on December 28 and 29 while first such nationwide activity was held on January 2.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja