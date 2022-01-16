New Delhi | Jagran News Desk (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday, said Prime Minister's Office on Sunday. PM Modi is scheduled to address the WEF at 8:30 PM IST via video conference on Tuesday, the office said in a press release. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Announcing the schedule, the WEF said ‘Davos Agenda 2022’ will be the first global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and it is being convened on the theme of ‘The State of the World’.

Heads of state and government will join CEOs and other leaders for a virtual week-long dialogue on critical collective challenges and how to address them, while this dialogue will be a springboard to the Annual Meeting in Davos, scheduled for early summer, WEF had added while announcing the schedule.

Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation, said radically different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions, while vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed international economic recovery.

However, COVID-19 is only one of the critical global challenges which may become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritize proactive collaboration and therefore the Davos Agenda will focus on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders, it added.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said, “Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma