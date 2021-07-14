The last physical Union Cabinet meeting was held in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. However, the Cabinet had been meeting almost weekly since then through video conferencing, even during the lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday at 11 am. This will be its first physical meeting in more than a year.

According to PTI, the last physical Union Cabinet meeting was held in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. However, the Cabinet had been meeting almost weekly since then through video conferencing, even during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm today via video conferencing. This is the second time in a week that the Council of Ministers will meet after its expansion on July 7 which saw the induction of 43 new ministers. The Council of Ministers last met on July 8.

Sources said that the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament may have been one of the reasons for the frequent convening of the meeting of Council of ministers.

Meanwhile, days after a major reshuffle of the Modi ministry, the government reconstituted the powerful cabinet committees, bringing in Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the prime minister.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat last night.

However, there has been no change in the composition of the country's highest decision-making body on security affairs -- the Cabinet Committee on Security -- and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which takes a call on all important government appointments in the rank of joint secretary and above.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta