New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a major reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair another meeting with the Council of Ministers on July 14. This will be the Prime Minister's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

In his second meet, PM Modi is expected to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India and ways to fulfil his 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The Prime Minister will also discuss issues about key ministries like Union Health Ministry and Union Education Ministry, reported news agency IANS.

Quoting sources, IANS has reported that PM Modi will also take a brief plan from each of the ministers about their future roadmap to manage the crisis due to the COVID-19 crisis which has widely affected almost all sectors of the economy, especially the health sector, and other matters related to the growth of the country.

In his earlier meeting, PM Modi had cautioned the ministers against any complacency in the fight against COVID-19, saying that over the past few days there have been pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing and "it should instil a sense of fear in us".

He had also asked the ministers to meet their predecessors and benefit from their experience. He had also asked them to "be punctual and work tirelessly for people".

"Especially those who are no longer part of the council, the PM praised those ministers for work in their ministries and asked the new ministers to gain from them," sources told news agency ANI.

"PM had been living a disciplined life for so long. His every word came from experience. He asked us to work hard with transparency and with commitment towards people," the sources added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma