Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Keeping COVID situation in the country in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with the Union council of ministers today. In the high-level meeting, the review functioning of several ministries will also be discussed amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle in the Union Government.

According to official sources, as reported by news agency PTI, PM Modi's meeting with the council of ministers will be held virtually today evening. The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said, adding that a wider discussion on the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting.

The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries. These meetings were held at the Prime Minister's official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings.

PM Modi's meet with the council of ministers will be held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday. Expeditious framing of a broad-based policy to deal with emerging security threats and futuristic challenges facing the country was a major focus of a meeting.

The meeting also discussed various other aspects, including equipping the security forces with modern equipment and involving more youngsters, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.

The meeting took place two days after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations. Various ministries and departments are working on the policy to effectively counter the new and emerging non-traditional security challenges facing the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan