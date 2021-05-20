In a statement, the PMO said that PM Modi will discuss the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi and what steps have been taken by the local authorities to tackle the pandemic in the future.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial virtual meet on Friday with the doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM Modi, who is an MP from Varanasi, will discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and what steps have been taken by the local authorities to tackle the pandemic in the future.

"PM will review the working of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and Indian Army. He will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district," the PMO said in a statement.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting in month where he will review the situation in Varanasi. During his meeting last month, the Prime Minister had emphasised that everybody should follow the "distance of two yards and mask is essential".

PM Modi had also stressed on increasing the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, directing the officials to provide all important assistance to the people of Varanasi to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday also held a crucial meet with district magistrates (DMs) and field officials from 10 states and asked them to record the spread of coronavirus infection and its seriousness among the youth and children.

He spoke about concerns in various quarters about any spread of infection in the young generation due to mutations in the virus and asked officials to analyse the statistics in their districts.

The Prime Minister also said that there is a need to prevent vaccine wastage, saying every dose wasted is denying someone protection shield against the disease.

The officials, who interacted with Modi via video-conferencing, were from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. He had spoken to a group of field officials on Tuesday too.

The prime minister emphasised on giving importance to people's ease of living as well and said the facilities for free ration for the poor and other essential supplies must be provided.

