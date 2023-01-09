PM Modi To Attend Three-Day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas In Indore Today

More than 3,500 members from around 70 countries have registered for the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention (PBD) Convention.(ANI)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday to attend the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.It is being celebrated in person after a gap of four years, the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally. https://t.co/0lIDULkFlj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2023

The theme for this year is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal." This year's event will give the government a platform to connect with Indians living overseas. It will also help in enabling dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

More than 3,500 members from around 70 countries have registered for the Pravasi Bharatiya Convention (PBD) Convention. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, this year's event will include five thematic plenary sessions, each featuring panel discussions.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, said on Sunday, inaugurating the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, "Whether it is the startup of technology, the younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world. Our endeavour is to maximise our support for the diaspora. We aim to focus on the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth at home and abroad will propel the growth of this country to greater heights. We strive to create a better workplace and non-discriminatory approach."

The country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is "what brings us here," he added.

"This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as a result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely it is connected," he added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With Inputs From ANI)