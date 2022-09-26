PM Modi To Attend Shinzo Abe's State Funeral In Tokyo Tomorrow; To Hold Bilateral Meet With PM Kishida

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with Japan's PM, Fumio Kishida, during his visit to the nation.

In a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "During the upcoming visit of PM Modi, he would, of course, have a greeting occasion with PM Kishida to convey his condolences in person, but in addition to that, PM Modi will also have a brief bilateral meeting with PM Kishida."

"Naturally, the relevant people involved from the two sides will be available and participate in these discussions. It will take into account, a quick overview analysis of the overall relationship, its current status, its trajectory, its progress and the measures that both nations take it further. It will reaffirm our continued commitment and strong efforts that stakeholders on both sides continue to make - to promote and progress this relationship," added Kwatra.

Responding to the questions from the media on possible Quad bilateral meetings, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said,"At this stage no other bilateral meet scheduled, or any other meetings planned."

On September 27, 2022, Modi will visit Tokyo, Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He will attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan and then a welcome event at Akasaka Palace during the visit.

The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo this evening to attend the State Funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. A champion of India-Japan friendship and a personal friend of PM Modi, PM Abe will always be remembered as one of our own. "

India had announced one-day national mourning on 09 July 2022 as a mark of respect for Abe Shinzo.

As per the Foreign Secretary, the total duration of PM Modi's visit to Japan is between 12-16 hours.