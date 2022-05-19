New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad summit in Japan's Tokyo on May 24, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, adding that he will also separate bilateral meetings with United States (US) President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the same day.

"During the visit, PM Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan. PM is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's PM," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a presser.

"We attach a lot of importance to the Quad. We have been keen to showcase what the Quad can do together and what it stands for. We will discuss contemporary issues and other issues of importance," he added.

The last Quad Summit was held in a virtual mode in March this year. During that meeting, the four leaders - PM Modi, Biden, Morrison, and Kishida - had reviewed the situation in the Indo-Pacific as India, the US, Australia, and Japan continue to check Chinese activities in the region.

They had also reviewed the the progress on Quad initiatives since the September 2021 Summit.

PM Modi, in that meeting, had underlined that the Quad leaders must focus on maintaining a "peace and tranquality" in the Indo-Pacific. He had also called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, asking the two countries to return to the table for dialogue.

"Developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," said India in a statement after the meeting.

"The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands. Prime Minister reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

