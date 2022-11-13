PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In Bali On Nov 14, India To Hold Presidency From Dec 1

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will be attending G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from tomorrow, November 14, and India will hold the presidency of the same for one year starting from December 1, says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

During the Summit, PM Modi and other G20 leaders will have discussions on issues related to the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health, and digital transformation.

"PM Modi's coming to G20 is important because India is about to take the G20 Presidency from Indonesia, as far as Indonesia's Presidency is concerned, India has continuously provided help to Indonesia, and the Indonesian government recognizes India's cooperation too," said the Indian envoy.

"The participation of the Prime Minister of India in this summit is also important in such a way that on the day before the appointment, the Prime Minister has launched the logo of our presidency and website, this is a very good opportunity to show our presidency in front of all the leaders of the world. Tell them about the success stories of India," said the Indian envoy in Bali during an interview.

Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India's G20 presidency. The logo is inspired by the vibrant colours of India's national flag-saffron, white and green, and blue. It also has planet earth with lotus which is India's national flower. According to an official statement, it reflects growth amid challenges.

The Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script, said the official statement.

Meanwhile, the theme of India's G20 Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future". "It is derived from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," read the official statement.

The theme also highlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable, and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

Reportedly, PM Modi is likely to meet with world leaders including Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. However, it has not been yet confirmed by India as of now.

(With inputs from ANI)